Tickets are now on sale to the general public for MinnPost Social: Minneapolis and St. Paul City Elections Uncovered on Monday, October 30 from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Haralson Room at Minneapolis Cider Company in northeast Minneapolis. Costumes are welcome!

Local elections don’t have to be spooky. MinnPost Twin Cities reporter Kyle Stokes is helping to demystify the issues being debated in Minneapolis and St. Paul’s city council elections this year including rent control, public safety, snow maintenance on sidewalks, encampments and trash collection.

Kyle will be explaining the issues and their complexities to our readers at the next MinnPost Social. He’ll share his observations and will ask two outgoing city council members — Andrew Johnson in Minneapolis and Amy Brendmoen in St. Paul — to reflect on their time serving in office.

This lively session, in which MinnPost journalists share insights with audience members in a casual atmosphere, is part of our MinnPost Social event series

