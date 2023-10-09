What does MinnPost thrive on?

When I started at MinnPost in 2014, I covered the Metro area with emphasis on Minneapolis, St. Paul and the Met Council. It introduced me to the unique makeup of local governments in the Twin Cities and how voters are engaged in state and national politics but have an interest in cities as well.

MinnPost, in turn, takes local politics seriously including urbanism, development, public safety and transportation. While Kyle Stokes is now the lead writer on the Metro beat, he’ll have the rest of the staff at the ready to help for the 2023 election.

After switching to the statehouse beat in 2018, I have covered three state elections and will be getting ready for a fourth as we move into 2024. That means a session of the state Legislature that begins in February, state political conventions in Duluth and St. Paul and elections for control of the state House, eight congressional seats and the U.S. Senate seat held by Amy Klobuchar. There might even be a constitutional amendment or two on the November 2024 ballot.

It will be a busy year, but MinnPost has always thrived on covering government and politics. It is in the organization's DNA and has been since it was founded in 2007.

