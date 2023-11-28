It’s Giving Tuesday and we have a matching gift this morning!

Grand Marais donor Annie Possis is generously matching gifts today up to $2,500 total. What better way to make your support for MinnPost go twice as far?

>> DOUBLE MY DONATION

As you may know, MinnPost believes in providing in-depth, independent journalism that is accessible to everyone. That means paywall-free.

Article continues after advertisement

The work that goes into this reporting isn’t free though, which is why we rely on the support of our readers.

Whether you turn to MinnPost for your daily Glean recap of what’s happening in Minnesota, comprehensive local election coverage, Timberwolves analysis, or you just want to read more about how local policy will affect you, MinnPost has news for you.

So please, make a donation of any amount and support our nonprofit newsroom.

P.S. – Monthly gifts are a great way to make a big impact. Start a $10 monthly donation today!