On Saturday, Sept. 23, MinnPost welcomed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to a one-on-one conversation with our state government reporter Peter Callaghan. The pair discussed the controversy surrounding the appointment of the first Minnesota marijuana czar, President Joe Biden and the 2024 presidential election, abortion, the 2023 legislative session, education funding, the governor’s approach to climate change and more.

Article continues after advertisement

You can watch the full recording of the event below. (Unfortunately, the recording started a couple minutes late. The conversation starts with Gov. Walz and Peter talking about the controversial marijuana czar appointment.)

Article continues after advertisement

A big thanks to our Festival VIP supporters and sponsors. These philanthropic investments made the insightful conversations at MinnPost Festival possible, and also keep our nonprofit newsroom going strong all year-round.

Thanks to our Festival Sponsors!

Presenting Sponsors



Supporting Sponsors

Promoting Sponsors

In-Kind Sponsors