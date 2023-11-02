If you haven’t started paying attention to local election campaigns in your city or town, it’s not too late!
Here at MinnPost, we have focused our 2023 election coverage on city council races and ballot questions in Minnesota’s two largest cities, but if you scroll down I’ve collected links to some other great organizations that are offering local election coverage and voter guides across Minnesota. (Have a favorite paywall-free source to add? Send it to feedback@minnpost.com.)
For Twin Cities coverage, MinnPost reporter Kyle Stokes has collected responses to our candidate questionnaire and analyzed campaign finance data. We’ve also collaborated with Minneapolis Voices to explain which groups are influencing the 2023 election in Minneapolis and are collecting and posting campaign mailers so readers can better understand different candidates’ and political groups’ strategies.
I’ve collected the don’t-miss highlights on Minneapolis and St. Paul here:
- Who’s running for city council in Minneapolis and St. Paul in 2023 (enter your city and ward)
- MinnPost and Minneapolis Voices guide to who is influencing Minneapolis elections
- Campaign mailer collection for Minneapolis and St. Paul (if you received one that’s not on the list, submit it here)
- Analysis by Kyle Stokes on candidate fundraising, plus independent expenditure spending in Minneapolis and in St. Paul
- Southwest Voices election coverage, plus candidate editorials/interviews from Downtown Voices
- VOTE 612, a hub of information about Minneapolis city government and what’s on the ballot
- A list of video links to League of Women Voters city council candidate forums in Minneapolis and St. Paul
Additional issue-based coverage of Minneapolis and St. Paul from MinnPost:
- St. Paul municipal trash pickup
- Minneapolis municipal sidewalk snow plowing
- Minneapolis Third Precinct police station discussion
- St. Paul Summit Avenue bike trail controversy
- Minneapolis rent control
- St. Paul sales tax ballot question
- Minneapolis and St. Paul candidates on public safety
Voting resources for other Minnesota cities:
- League of Women Voters link to local chapters, where you can find location-specific candidate guides and link to list of recorded candidate forums statewide
- Voter information for northern Minnesota from KAXE
- West St. Paul Reader school election coverage
- Duluth mayor’s race from Duluth Reader and MPR News voter guides for Duluth mayor and city council
- School board elections in Anoka-Hennepin, Hastings, Minnetonka, Mounds View, Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan and South Washington County via MPR News
- School board candidates in St. Paul and Minneapolis, via Sahan Journal