Nonprofit, independent journalism. Supported by readers.

Donate
Topics
News
Elections

MinnPost is here to help you prepare to vote in your city’s elections on Nov. 7

If you haven’t started paying attention to local election campaigns in your area, it’s not too late!

By  | Editor
MinnPost-Mpls Voices Election Guide

If you haven’t started paying attention to local election campaigns in your city or town, it’s not too late!

Here at MinnPost, we have focused our 2023 election coverage on city council races and ballot questions in Minnesota’s two largest cities, but if you scroll down I’ve collected links to some other great organizations that are offering local election coverage and voter guides across Minnesota. (Have a favorite paywall-free source to add? Send it to feedback@minnpost.com.)

For Twin Cities coverage, MinnPost reporter Kyle Stokes has collected responses to our candidate questionnaire and analyzed campaign finance data. We’ve also collaborated with Minneapolis Voices to explain which groups are influencing the 2023 election in Minneapolis and are collecting and posting campaign mailers so readers can better understand different candidates’ and political groups’ strategies.

Article continues after advertisement

I’ve collected the don’t-miss highlights on Minneapolis and St. Paul here:

Article continues after advertisement

Additional issue-based coverage of Minneapolis and St. Paul from MinnPost: 

Voting resources for other Minnesota cities: 