Rise and shine — it’s time to Give to the Max!

Happy Give to the Max Day! This year, we set a goal of raising $25,000 from 325 donors, and here’s the good news: We’re already 12% of the way to our goal thanks to 30 donors!

We have until midnight tonight to reach our goal and, MinnPosters, I know we can get there with your donation right now.

>> I’ll support MinnPost!

Article continues after advertisement

Because you’re a reader of MinnPost, I already know one thing about you: you value quality, in-depth journalism. I’m here to tell you that our reporting comes at a cost.

The $25,000 goal is not just a made up number. It’s what we need to stay on track for our budget year to keep our nonprofit newsroom going strong into 2024 and beyond.

Will you chip in with a donation of $100 (or any amount!) right now to help us reach our goal?

>>🤍 I’ll donate now!

Thanks for your support of MinnPost.