Registration is now open for our next free virtual event MinnPost Social: Unpacking a “transformational” or “bonkers” 2023 on Monday, December 18 from 5-6 p.m. C.T.

REGISTER NOW >>

2023 gave us a “transformational” and also “bonkers” Minnesota legislative session, leadership chaos in the U.S. House and Minnesotans seeking to make waves at a national level. As we close out the year, MinnPost staff writers Peter Callaghan and Ana Radelat, alongside editor Elizabeth Dunbar, will share insights about 2023 and discuss what 2024 might have in store, including the second year of the DFL trifecta and a consequential election for our state and country in November.

Join Peter, Ana and Elizabeth for a virtual MinnPost Social on Monday, Dec. 18 from 5-6 p.m. C.T. to hear their take on 2023 and learn more about what 2024 could look like for Minnesota.

Article continues after advertisement

REGISTER NOW: The event is free, but registration is required. You will receive the virtual event link and details after you have signed up. If you have any questions, please email members@minnpost.com.

This lively session is part of our MinnPost Social event series, presented by Darla Kashian — RBC Wealth Management and Great River Energy, in which MinnPost journalists share insights with audience members in a casual atmosphere.