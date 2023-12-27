MinnPost delivers the accountability and impact you expect in great journalism

Did you know Minnesota this year became one of just a few states that allow adults to smoke marijuana in public? If your answer was “yes,” you can thank MinnPost.

It was a consequential year at the Minnesota Legislature, and MinnPost’s reporters knew it wasn’t enough to tell readers what happened via committee hearing, press conference, floor vote or bill signing.

Being able to explain what the new laws actually say and provide context for why it matters often required reporters to untangle language in bills that were hundreds of pages long. It also meant asking smart questions of lawyers, lobbyists and lawmakers.

It was that kind of work by MinnPost’s state government reporter Peter Callaghan that revealed the legalization of public marijuana smoking, catching some some lobbyists, lawmakers and city government officials by surprise. And since then, many cities have taken action to further restrict marijuana use.

Article continues after advertisement

MinnPost’s reporting on the new marijuana law is just one example of the impact our journalism has had on the state of Minnesota in 2023. We also uncovered important context on a failed Black History Month expo in Minneapolis, kept Minnesota’s congressional delegation on their toes in Washington, D.C., and elevated the stories of advocates and those struggling with addiction asking Minneapolis city officials to act more quickly to address a surge in overdose deaths.

We’re looking forward to bringing you more of this type of in-depth journalism in 2024, but we need your help to sustain this work. Our year-end fundraising drive is critical to ensuring MinnPost can continue to serve as a guide for Minnesotans exploring the critical issues that affect their communities. Will you do your part today and help us reach our goal?

YES, I’LL DONATE NOW >>