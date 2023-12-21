What goes into a MinnPost story?

How does one begin to write a MinnPost story? What’s the key to coming up with interesting ideas that also make an impact? I tend to start by asking myself a series of simple but important questions like these:

What are some of the basic needs people have in today’s world?

What troubles do people face to reach those needs?

How have Minnesotans approached those roadblocks?

Where are our strengths as a state — and in what areas could we be better?

Whether I’m diving into the barriers that people in rural areas face within legal systems or sharing someone’s experience about facing prejudice in a medical setting — I want to know more about how different people experience various aspects of their lives.

Article continues after advertisement

And in learning about those hardships, oftentimes a person’s innovative solution or a new positive outlook comes through. Each story is a look into the life of someone in the communities we live in, whether it be people currently going through a challenge or people who are recalling experiences of their past to help others. What those stories all have in common is the desire to improve the quality of life for Minnesotans.

By reading and supporting MinnPost, you’re learning what matters to others. In a state with a constant “Minnesota nice” attitude, where people are often too polite to say their truths, our nonprofit journalism brings you closer to understanding not only your neighbors but people from all around the state.

When you make a donation to MinnPost, you’re supporting all of the work that goes into our community-driven stories. Will you make a gift to support our nonprofit newsroom today?

🤍 SUPPORT MINNPOST >>

P.S. We are 45% away from our year end goal. Will you make a gift now to support our independent journalism?