I’m here this morning to tell you about a great way to support MinnPost AND make a huge impact!

When we hear from 100 new or renewing donors this week, we’ll unlock a $10,000 matching gift thanks to Joel and Laurie Kramer. Will you make a gift now to help us unlock this match?

>> I’LL HELP YOU UNLOCK $10,000!

Yes, you read that right. 100 new or renewing members making a donation this week will unlock $10,000!

Article continues after advertisement

At MinnPost, we’re on a mission to take readers beyond the headlines and deep into the issues that matter through our public-service journalism, empowering you to engage in the politics and policy-making shaping Minnesota’s future. And we do this all paywall-free thanks to reader support. Will you help us continue to live out our mission with a gift right now?

>> I’LL DONATE NOW

No matter how long you’ve been reading MinnPost, we want to say thank you for your readership. And now we’re asking you to take a moment during this season of giving to think about the value that MinnPost adds to your world. $20, $50, $200 — any amount will help us unlock $10,000. Will you join us?

P.S. We’re 64 donors short of 5,500 total members — will you join us today with a gift of $20?