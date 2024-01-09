That’s a wrap on 2023

We raised almost $114,000 from over 800 members in December. We’re so grateful for the support!

As we faced the end of the year, we were looking at a big number to raise to reach our 2023 fundraising budget goal: $125,000. While we fell short of that goal, raising 91% of it is still an accomplishment AND a testament to the support of our members. A huge thank you to everyone who donated!

Here’s why some folks gave last month:

“I value independent, values-driven journalism. Having such an organization in a locally-based non-profit is a giant bonus.” – Markus, Minneapolis “Your organization is open, honest and talks about all points of view. I trust you.” – Diane, North Mankato “This is local journalism at it’s best.” – Bonnie, South Saint Paul “I believe it is vital for our democracy that we have a robust network of news outlets. MinnPost is a key component of that local/state news infrastructure.” – Gretchen, Minneapolis

Thank you to everyone who donated!

And if you didn’t get a chance to donate in 2023, any time is a good time to make a gift to MinnPost! 2024 is shaping up to be a big year between the state legislative session and a consequential election. Support MinnPost so we can continue to report on the news that’s important to you.