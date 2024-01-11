MinnPost newsroom announces new hires and roles for 2024

It’s going to be an important political year in Minnesota and nationally, and I’m excited to announce a promotion and two additions to MinnPost’s newsroom staff as we look forward to ambitious plans for our journalism in 2024.

First, we welcomed veteran Minnesota editor Gregg Aamot to MinnPost this week as associate editor. Gregg brings extensive experience in coverage of Greater Minnesota and the state’s immigrant and refugee communities, and he has a keen eye for the type of in-depth, enterprise journalism MinnPost is known for. Gregg’s name and face might be familiar to some of our readers: He was a contributing writer for MinnPost for over a decade, mostly covering Greater Minnesota. He even pitched in temporarily on the D.C. Memo a few years ago.

Gregg was most recently editor of Southwest News Media, which publishes six weekly newspapers in the southwest Twin Cities metro. In his new role, Gregg will edit our Greater Minnesota, Washington, D.C., and mental health and addiction coverage, as well as editing Community Voices.

We’re also excited to announce that Ava Kian, who has been covering race and health equity for MinnPost as a reporting fellow since 2022, has been promoted to the Greater Minnesota beat. You’ll begin seeing Ava’s reporting on our site and in the Greater Minnesota weekly newsletter (sign up here) soon. Ava has brought high-impact storytelling to MinnPost’s readers as our inaugural race and health equity fellow, a position sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. She’ll explore a variety of issues as she reports on Greater Minnesota, continuing MinnPost’s commitment to producing essential journalism about and for the region with grant funding from the Otto Bremer Trust.

Thanks to continued support from Blue Cross and a few generous donors, MinnPost will build on its coverage of race and health equity with a new reporting fellow. Deanna Pistono, who recently earned a master’s degree from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University, will join MinnPost on Jan. 29 and will work with managing editor Harry Colbert Jr., who has led that coverage since 2022. Deanna most recently covered health disparities for Cronkite News and earlier worked as a graduate assistant for the RWJF Southwest Health Reporting Initiative.

MinnPost will also add a new Twin Cities beat reporter soon, and we’ll share that news when we have it.