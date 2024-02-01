Member pre-sale now open for MinnPost Social: 2024 Legislative Preview

It will be tough to match the volume of consequential legislation the Minnesota Legislature passed during last year’s session. But this year’s session will still feature a DFL trifecta, and some lawmakers feel this could be their chance to get things done before the 2024 election threatens to change the balance of power at the Legislature.

Will sports betting, medical aid in dying, Met Council reform, and asking voters to amend the state constitution to protect civil rights and abortion rights be among the next things to pass in the DFL-controlled Legislature?

MinnPost state government reporter Peter Callaghan will explain what we might see happen this session while also sharing the impact new laws, including legalized recreational marijuana, have had so far. MinnPost editor Elizabeth Dunbar will moderate the discussion. The event is on Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at Icehouse in south Minneapolis.

This lively session is part of our MinnPost Social event series, presented by Darla Kashian — RBC Wealth Management and Great River Energy, in which MinnPost journalists share insights with audience members in a casual atmosphere that includes hosted light appetizers. Full Icehouse food and drink menu will also be available to order from.

Article continues after advertisement

Ticket pre-sale for MinnPost members begins Feb. 1. MinnPost members may claim up to two free tickets while they’re available. Current members, the promotional code was emailed out on Feb. 1. (Contact us at members@minnpost.com if you need the code.)

If tickets remain, they will be available to the public on Feb. 5 for $10 each. There is no virtual option for this event.