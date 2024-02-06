Tickets available to public for MinnPost Social: 2024 Legislative Preview

Tickets are now on sale to the general public for MinnPost Social: 2024 Legislative Preview on Wednesday, February 28 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Icehouse in south Minneapolis.

PURCHASE TICKETS>>

It will be tough to match the volume of consequential legislation the Minnesota Legislature passed during last year’s session, but this year’s session will still feature a DFL trifecta, and some lawmakers feel this could be their chance to get things done before the 2024 election threatens to change the balance of power at the Legislature.

Will sports betting, medical aid in dying, Met Council reform, and asking voters to amend the state constitution to protect civil rights and abortion rights be among the next things to pass in the DFL-controlled Legislature?

Article continues after advertisement

MinnPost state government reporter Peter Callaghan will explain what we might see happen this session while also sharing the impact new laws, including legalized recreational marijuana, have had so far. MinnPost editor Elizabeth Dunbar will moderate the discussion.

This lively session is part of our MinnPost Social event series, presented by Darla Kashian — RBC Wealth Management and Great River Energy, in which MinnPost journalists share insights with audience members in a casual atmosphere that includes hosted light appetizers. Full Icehouse food and drink menu will also be available to order from.

After a member pre-sale, tickets to this event are now available to non-members for $10 each. Please visit the event page to purchase tickets.

MinnPost members are eligible to receive up to two free tickets, while they’re available. Click here to donate and become a member. Once you’ve donated, email members@minnpost.com for the promo code for two free tickets while supplies last. If you’re already a member and didn’t receive the promo code to access your free tickets, please email us at members@minnpost.com.