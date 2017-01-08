8 compelling provisions of the Affordable Care Act
There has been a lot of misunderstanding about what the Affordable Care Act accomplishes for ordinary people like me. Summarized below are a few of the most compelling provisions of the Affordable Care Act, provisions that will disappear upon repeal, provisions that improve the lives of you and others you care about:
The ACA:
- For Medicare enrollees: provides key preventive services at no cost; enrollees also receive a 50 percent discount on brand-name drugs in the Medicare "doughnut hole."
- Prevents insurance companies from rescinding coverage.
- Eliminates lifetime limits on insurance coverage.
- Prevents insurance companies from denying coverage to children with pre-existing medical conditions; provides access to all uninsured Americans with pre-existing conditions.
- Sets up a Community Care Transition Program that helps high-risk seniors on Medicare to avoid unnecessary hospital readmissions.
- Provides health-insurance tax credits to small businesses wishing to provide health care to their employees.
- Allows young adults to stay on their parents’ insurance plan until they turn 26.
- Provides increased payment to rural health-care providers to help keep medical care in our rural communities.
To learn more, go here.
I hope people will contact their local and national representatives and senators who think it is so important to make a political statement by repealing the Affordable Care Act: Ask them specifically which of the above provisions they are planning to take away from all of us.
Make it better. Don't take it away.
I live in Minnesota's Fifth
I live in Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District where Keith Ellison's Democratic values that prioritize people and government that works for people point him to improving the Affordable Care Act, not to eliminating it.
It's up to you folks who live in GOP Congressional Districts to talk to Lewis and Emmer and Paulson about the absolute positives in Obamacare, as this writer lists some of them. They won't even bother with letters or emails or phone calls from citizens affected, like me, who are not in their Districts.
They hold the Congressional majority. They are the ones who neither know what's in Obamacare nor how to fix it. Yet they are going to eliminate this health care program without any realistic or pragmatic idea of what to replace it with. Terns of millions of Americans--including a lot of clueless Trump voters--will not have any health care if the GOP gets its way.
As someone who remembers when anti-Vietnam War protesters urgently suggested to the President who was obviously losing that war: Why don't you just declare that you won the war, and let our troops come home? (Actually, that's what did happen: We lost and came slinking home declaring victory) The GOP could do some diddling of Obamacare to strengthen it, declare that it's something else entirely (just give it another name), and all of us benefit by having healthcare!