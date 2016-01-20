Reminder: Dan Coats supports invasive NSA surveillance programs
The Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees all citizens a basic right to privacy and guards against “unreasonable searches and seizures.” Yet, Dan Coats, the president-elect’s choice for director of national intelligence, is an outspoken advocate of NSA surveillance programs that spy on citizens without consent. Even after these programs were revealed and declared illegal, he opposed legislation that would limit their reach. Why should the search for national security require the forfeit of privacy?
All citizens across the United States are affected by the privacy invasion posed by NSA surveillance and should be aware of where Coats stands on the matter. As the new presidential administration begins, we must be ready to take a stand, because our privacy is worth too much to sacrifice.
