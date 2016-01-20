When fear festers and hatred rules, we all lose
We as a nation are only great when we are all greater than fear and hate.
The recent rhetoric regarding a proposed Muslim cemetery in Chisago Lake Township was unfortunately laced with both. One such comment included telling these “terrorists” to go back to their “sandbox” where they belong. Others warned against the potential creation of a mosque and an ISIS stronghold.
While it is not my place to pass judgment on the resident voters or their personal motives, I do feel compelled to speak out against the increasing trend of bigotry without consequence, hate disguised as opinion, and fear impersonating fact.
There are no excuses for the cruelty demonstrated. We cannot blame the media, ISIS, generational upbringings, or our political leaders. It is our fault. We decide to consume certain media, to mistake a part for the whole, to perpetuate misinformation. We decide how to vote, whom to elect. And while we are granted the right to speak freely, we are never free from the consequences.
The more we embrace responsibility and accountability, the fewer generations will pass before we get it right: When fear festers and hatred rules, we all lose.
So get up, get moving, and speak up.
