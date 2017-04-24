Paulsen's votes have little to do with his Earth Day persona
To commemorate Earth Day, my congressman, Rep. Erik Paulsen, posted appealing photo ops on social media and bland positive statements about national parks on his website.
However, his actual voting record bears no resemblance to the persona he creates online and in my district. Few are aware of his terrible record on the environment, as documented by the League of Conservation voters (16% lifetime environmental voting record).
Just this year he has already voted to repeal a regulation that protected thousands of miles of streams from coal mining debris, and to devalue federal lands to make them easier to sell off for sale, mining or development.
His constituents deserve a representative who presents himself honestly. Something doesn't match — either Paulsen needs to stop dissembling or change his votes to match his public persona.
MinnPost welcomes original letters from readers on current topics of general interest. Interested in joining the conversation? Submit your letter to the editor. The choice of letters for publication is at the discretion of MinnPost editors; they will not be able to respond to individual inquiries about letters.
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
44 comments
-
23 comments
-
23 comments
-
State budget battle revolves around a basic question: How much should it cost to run Minnesota's government?22 comments
-
18 comments
Comments (1)
Agreed.
The irony of the canoe with rucksacks mounted on his office wall should be lost on no one. For as much as he personally claims to support the BWCA, his votes are anything but support.