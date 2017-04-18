In praise of the political podcast
We are living in the golden age of political podcasts, so it came as no surprise to learn that a new Spanish-language political podcast Hablando Franco has been started by two Minnesotans, Mitch Roldan and Antonio Elias (“How a new Spanish-language podcast is helping Minnesota’s Latino community connect to political news”).
From Minnesota's Rep. Keith Ellison's podcast "We The Podcast" to the new podcast "The Bernie Sanders Show" by Sen. Bernie Sanders or to the numerous podcasts by former Obama White House staffers such as David Axelrod's "The Axe Files with David Axelrod" or the pack of podcasts started by the team at the now defunct Keepin’ It 1600 (a 2016 election podcast) and their current podcasts "Pod Save America" and "Pod Save the World," the world of political podcasts has never been more entertaining and informative.
Now in all fairness these podcasts are slanted in a certain direction, but that should not dissuade you from listening to them. They are engaging listeners and bring up valid and timely issues, they are talking to individuals of all sides of our political spectrum — including the famous and not so famous, and most important they are covering issues that citizens and voters need to be aware of.
These few listed above are just the tip of the political podcasts iceberg and so a few points to remember: first — podcasts are free! If they are charging you don't use them. And second, if you don't like a podcast's point of view or political slant you, too, can create your own, as all you need is a computer, microphone, and something to talk about.
