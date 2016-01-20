A time to act: We must demand that our government work for us
If ever there was a time to get involved and make your voice heard, it is NOW!
Many changes are taking place in state and national government that affect all of our lives.
Efforts to gut the EPA, weaken environmental laws, and pull out of our commitments to the Paris Climate Agreement jeopardize the well-being of our children and grandchildren and are shortsighted and powered by greed. Thousands of Minnesotans marched for peer-reviewed science and action on climate change these past two weekends. We must demand that our government work for us, the people, not the Koch Brothers, or multinational industry executives who reap huge profits while plundering our planet.
Changes to health care, education funding, mass transit funding, rights to protest, rights to organize, and women's rights threaten to take us back to the dark ages.
One of the best ways to make your voice heard is to join a local group that shares your values. On Saturday, May 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. the Congressional District 2 DFL is hosting a Progressive Action Fair at Falcon Ridge Middle School with guest speaker Rep. Keith Ellison. Come and find a group to join! We will have representatives from more than 20 organizations including Stand Up, Indivisible, Organizing for Action, DFL Environmental Caucus and many more, as well as information on 2018 candidates for governor! The CD2 convention will follow at 11 a.m. with election of officers. Please visit our website: DFLCD2.org for more information or to preregister. Take action now!
Veda Kanitz is the CD2 arrangements chair, and also the chair of the DFL Environmental Caucus.
