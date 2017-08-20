Trump's failure to respond to Islamic Center explosion is alarming
A frightening explosion at the Dar al Farooq Islamic Center shattered windows and caused other damages. Thankfully, there were no casualties. This is a stark reminder that anti-Islam rhetoric has serious consequences.
Gov. Mark Dayton rightly described this as "wretched" and an "act of terrorism," but where is the condemnation from our other leaders, like our president? It's alarming that we've heard nothing from President Donald Trump. Perhaps it just isn't important enough. Nonetheless, it is my hope that all Americans are kept safe from all types of extremists, like the ones who carried out this shameful attack.
Tariq Ahmed is a member of the Muslim Writers Guild of America.
