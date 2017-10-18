Delivering the best fan experience around, Lynx deserve more fanfare, fewer slights
I am amazed at how the Minnesota Lynx continue to be gracious in spite of the disrespect they frequently experience. Their championship game was electrifying, and I will remember the excitement and pride of being there for a long time. I was disappointed, however, at a few of the unfair slights I observed around the game.
The night of Game 5 between the Lynx and the Sparks, there was no indication outside that a league championship game was happening in Williams Arena. There was no fanfare, no inflatables or signs. I imagine the scene will look different for the big game we’re hosting in February.
When I arrived home, I was excited from the win and ready to make my first licensed apparel purchase in years. However, while I could buy more than 200 styles of Timberwolves T-shirts online, the Lynx gear I wanted was out of stock. Local stores didn't carry championship gear. This is a missed opportunity for the league.
Last week while reviewing my credit card statement, I noticed the charge for the tickets appeared as “Minnesota Timberwolves.” Minnesota's most successful professional team since the Minneapolis Lakers shouldn't be relegated to kid sister of the men's squad.
A packed stadium and many TV viewers are proof that people want to watch the game. There is a market for this team and their skills. It is so frustrating to see these and other discrepancies repeatedly played out.
I am grateful to have this team in Minnesota. It’s the best fan experience around, and the players are fun to watch. Thank you, ladies, for showing us what winners look like. This is one dynasty I’m happy to cheer on, and I hope it won’t be much longer before they have more widespread support and respect. Go Lynx!
Comments (1)
Well said! Go Lynx!
