Overdue: Congress must deal with Trump's unfitness for office
On Jan. 2, Trump tweeted:
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!
This is terrifying from many angles. The leader of the free world is having a shouting match on the internet over the size of his nuclear button.
It is overdue that Congress acts to check this imbalance and misuse of power. Our Founding Fathers anticipated a person unfit for office; they just didn’t expect to have a Congress with no conviction.
What will Rep. Erik Paulsen do?
