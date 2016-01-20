Fischbach can't do both jobs
Lt. Gov. or state Sen. Michelle Fischbach cannot provide the services of both
a lieutenant governor and a state senator. Both positions are intended to be full-time day jobs.
She cannot be in two different places at the same time to perform two different tasks. She cannot do state senator work from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and lieutenant governor work from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. to put in a full day's work at each position. Her participation in state Senate proceedings deprives the public of whatever services a present and acting lieutenant governor would provide to the public.
Authorizing the governor to appoint a replacement for a lieutenant governor who leaves prematurely could be unobjectionable, as the governor chose the initial lieutenant governor. A process that finds a voluntary replacement for a departing lieutenant governor could enable two-year appearances as lieutenant governor. A shorter term for the position may work better for some viable candidates for the position.
