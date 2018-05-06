Women deserve equal pay no matter why the current gap exists
The slogan “women in the workforce” is arguably an empowering statement for females pursuing a life in business, but it fails to acknowledge the fact that women have been playing an integral part in the workforce since the beginning of time.
What women want and need out of a career choice is often fabricated by male employers, and often presented falsely to the public. What qualities women aspire to embody are remarkably similar to those of men, including establishing a full-time career.
According to English journalist Suzanne Moore, society is under the assumption that women simply do not want the same jobs as men and therefore are not receiving equal pay to men in the workforce. It makes sense, right? All women aspire to be mothers, and that is the deepest form of life achievement. What a true misconception. Mocking society’s reasons behind the gender pay gap, she also states, “women are too balanced, too intelligent, and too caring to be so driven.”
Technology and digital education author Benjamin Herold writes that "calculating [the pay gap's] exact size and nature can be difficult because of differences in workers' qualifications and variations in how their work and compensation are structured." Many women around the country are developing a strong argument for their need for assistance in clarifying a balance between their children and work. It is evident that unlike men, women face the biological pressures of having children around the same time they begin developing their professional careers.
Truly I assure you, women who chose to have a full-time career and children are not neglecting the endlessly consuming responsibility of a child. However, a woman’s pay should not be compensated because of her gender or evaluated upon her investment in children.
MinnPost welcomes original letters from readers on current topics of general interest. Interested in joining the conversation? Submit your letter to the editor.
The choice of letters for publication is at the discretion of MinnPost editors; they will not be able to respond to individual inquiries about letters.
Most Commented