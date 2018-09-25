Incumbents should denounce distorted and false ads against their opponents

I understand that trolls, Russians and disgusting people are able to produce and publicize scurrilous, factually distorted or completely wrong TV ads against candidates they wish to defeat. This phenomenon is especially active when one or both principal political parties have very little significant helpful legislation to help the current campaigns.

But why do current representatives stay silent when this happens? If I were a congressman and my party unleashed such crap against my opponent in the “race,” I would loudly denounce such activity. I guess I value my ethical balance more than kowtowing to the party “leaders” who apparently don’t care how much they debase the people of our nation.

