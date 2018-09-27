Copper mining would destroy the pristine BWCA

Copper mining will destroy a pristine wilderness that looks untouched thanks to the “leave no trace” ethics.

My family and I have visited the Boundary Waters (BWCA) since I was a little kid and consider it a home away from home. We have enjoyed numerous day trips, overnight paddles and stays at various lodges in the area. Mining will undo all the hard work our government has done to protect this wilderness since it was first referred to as the Superior Roadless Primitive Area (SRPA) in 1938.

