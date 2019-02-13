Minnesotans must demand the clean-energy future we all need

In the first months of 2019, I can’t help but think about what may change for me and those I love. We’ve already experienced dangerously cold weather. I worry for those who experience homelessness, and worry about our children and our water.

I often feel overwhelmed by what I hear about climate change. But this year, I’m excited because a movement for 100 percent clean energy is growing across the state. The bad news is that greedy fossil-fuel executives want Minnesota to stay stuck in the past — to keep importing dirty fossil fuels just to line their own pockets.

Minnesotans long ago figured out how to survive brutal winters, so Minnesotans definitely have the innovation it takes to create a new way of powering our lives.

We have a once-in-a-generation chance to get this transition right. We’re already building this new economy, and we must make sure this economy includes everyone.

Black, brown, or white, rural or urban, every gender, every age, each of us belongs in Minnesota’s future. That starts with clean air, clean water, and a stable climate. But that’s not enough. We need an economy that’s fair, a society that’s inclusive, and a democracy that works for all of us.

I know that together we can make this happen. It’s up to us to build this future. That’s why I’m writing to demonstrate my support for 100 percent clean energy for Minnesota. I encourage each of you to contact your elected officials and demand the clean-energy future we all need.

