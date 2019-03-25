Trump’s gag rule on doctors is a disastrous policy

President Donald Trump’s new gag rule is a disastrous policy that will disproportionately impact communities of color, making existing barriers to health care for people of color even worse. It “gags” doctors and prevents them from telling patients about all of their options, including abortion. It also threatens to block access to birth control, cancer screenings, and other basic care at Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood health centers provide access to crucial health care services to underserved communities in Minnesota through Title X, the nation’s program for affordable birth control and other reproductive health care. There is already a massive divide between who does and doesn’t have health care in Minnesota. Research shows that the barriers to health care that many women of color face often result in delayed diagnoses, higher rates of breast and cervical cancer, and increased mortality rates for breast cancer. That’s why the services provided through Title X like wellness exams, STI testing, education and counseling, and breast and cervical cancer screenings are so essential.

We must reject the Trump-Pence administration’s attack on the nation’s family planning program and fight back against this new attempt to deny communities in Minnesota access to reproductive health care.