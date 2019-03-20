We need background checks for all gun sales and transfers

The evening of Dec. 14, 2012, I was about to pilot one of Delta’s 747s from New York to Tel Aviv when my sister called to tell me that my cousin’s first-grade son Daniel had been shot and killed at Sandy Hook. I never boarded that plane. And needless to say, my family’s lives were changed forever.

This past Valentine’s Day was the first anniversary of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. Watching the events that followed that horrific incident, I came to feel that we had reached even a new low in this country. For not only had the U.S. Congress failed to enact one single piece of gun safety legislation since Sandy Hook, but we had now reached a point in this country where our children were begging the adults to do something about gun violence to keep them from being shot in their schools.

We need criminal-background-check legislation for all gun sales and transfers in the U.S., period. A very recent study by Everytown For Gun Safety disclosed that one website alone, Armslist.com, posted over 1.2 million ads in 2018 for guns that would require no background check whatsoever. Of those, 28,818 were here in Minnesota.

Bills are working their way through the Minnesota and the U.S. Congress. These measures work, and lawmakers need to hear that their constituents support them. I urge you to call and write. It can happen to anyone.