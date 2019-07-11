If impeachment is pursued, there can be no mistakes.

Let’s make something clear: I want President Donald Trump out of office badly. His administration is responsible for some of the most senseless and cruel policies that the United States has done in the 21st century. Not to mention his administration is possibly the most corrupt and incompetent in American history.

With that being said, let’s discuss impeachment.

In order for an impeachment to remove a sitting president, it requires the House to file articles of impeachment, and the Senate to convict. For the Senate, it requires a two-thirds majority. Even if the Democrats somehow retake the Senate in the 2020 elections, impeachment would still be a long shot at best because it would require over 10 Republicans to defect.

Right now, only 17 percent of the public supports beginning impeachment proceedings, while 48 percent do not (though 32 percent do support further investigations, the action I support). According to fivethirtyeight.com , President Trump’s aggregate approval rating is 42.5 percent as of July 11.

The smart thing to do is to continue the death-by-a-thousand-investigations approach. This approach is not only causing the president to make costly errors such as refusing to negotiate in good faith on infrastructure unless the investigations end, giving Democrats some much-needed leverage in the 2020 election; it has also dug up a lot of evidence that can be used in the hearings (and may bring up yet more), not to mention brought down many of his subordinates, and increased support for impeachment. If the impeachment hearings begin without enough evidence or public support, the consequences could be apocalyptic, leading to Trump winning re-election and the GOP potentially having absolute control of the government again.