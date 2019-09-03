Winning in 2020 must be the top priority for Democrats

Today’s Democratic Party has a diverse range of ideologies, constituencies, and interests. They all must understand that none of them will get what they need if President Donald Trump wins re-election.

Out of all the crises facing the United States, none of them can be properly tackled without removing Donald Trump from the White House and Republicans from power up and down the ballot. Which is why I find it infuriating that Democrats spend more time attacking each other than their political opponents.



I propose that the different factions of the Democratic Party, from the national level down to the local level, have a series of meetings where everyone can make their priorities clear, and more important, make the case for why their tactics and strategy will ultimately work to defeat the current president and his enablers on all levels.

When Democratic candidates have debates, they shouldn’t attack each other so aggressively. They shouldn’t shame people for running for Senate, but rather support them. Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is a perfect example of someone who must be supported. The Democrats running for president should not ever again attack President Barack Obama’s legacy. As much as I admire him, former Vice President Joe Biden is not President Obama.

In addition, the different factions of the Democrats must make some agreements about who is going to pursue what races, agreements not to interfere in each other’s races except to support each other during the general election, and never to attack each other outside of primary season — and at the very least keep attacks behind closed doors.

If Democrats do not get their act together soon and prioritize victory in 2020 above everything else, we are going to have, at minimum, four more years of this nightmare.

