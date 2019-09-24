Don’t just vote — share your opinions and concerns with elected officials

We’re all aware that voting plays a major part in getting us what we need collectively as citizens. Whether it’s locally or at the national level, we all have opinions and concerns about what should be done to protect our best interests and the interests of those we love. Our elected officials are the ones who carry out those wishes.

What many people don’t realize, though, is that there is another way to have their voices heard, after the ballots are cast and their leaders have been chosen.

When we contact our congressional leaders about a specific topic such as addressing poverty, we are more likely to have our voices heard than we would by simply posting about it online. Congressional offices tally every issue that the people in their district contact them about. It’s actually not uncommon for a leader to support a poverty-reduction bill after as few as seven to 10 people call in support of it. With a 30-second call, you can instantly help get a bill or issue viewed by your leader.



One example is Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who has recently become a co-sponsor for the Global Fragility Act of 2019 (S.727), the first-ever whole-of-government effort to address the risks of fragility by stabilizing conflict-affected areas and preventing violence and conflict globally. Not only would this bill help stabilize countries in conflict-affected areas, but it would help to protect our own national security.

If there is a bill or an issue that you think should have more attention or support from your government, don’t hesitate to contact your leaders and ask for their support. It takes less than a minute, and it’s a great way to let your leaders know what their constituents really want.

MinnPost welcomes original letters from readers on current topics of general interest. Interested in joining the conversation? Submit your letter to the editor. The choice of letters for publication is at the discretion of MinnPost editors; they will not be able to respond to individual inquiries about letters.