SNAP benefits are critical to addressing food insecurity and hunger

As a registered dietitian nutritionist and a member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, I am deeply concerned about the recent proposed rule that would not only take Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits away from 3 million people but will also jeopardize access to free school meals for 500,000 children.

SNAP plays a critical role in addressing food insecurity and hunger. In Minnesota, this rule will affect 15% of SNAP households – that is 33,906 households.

The Academy believes that access to enough food for an active, healthy life is a basic human need and fundamental right. Eliminating access to SNAP puts these households at greater risk for food insecurity, which is tied to higher rates of chronic disease, including diabetes and high blood pressure. Children who are food insecure face an increased rate of developmental challenges, anxiety, depression and chronic disease.



On Sept. 23, the Academy submitted comments to the U.S. Department of Agriculture administration calling for the withdrawal of this proposal. I join my fellow registered dietitian nutritionists in urging the policymakers – Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith – to tell the administration that the proposed rule is detrimental to the health of members of our community.

Gwenda Hill is president-elect of the Minnesota Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

