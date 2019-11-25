The hypocrisy of extremism within China

China has imprisoned a million of its citizens based on religious beliefs, and efforts to halt the situation continue to fall on deaf ears. The Muslim Uighurs have been forced into camps to free them of extremism. Not only is it morally unacceptable, but when will the government open its eyes up to the double standards it has set up? It coerces the Uighurs Muslims to abandon their beliefs and forcibly accept a new set of beliefs entirely.

The government has informed students that their families “are in a training school set up by the government to undergo collective systematic training.” These students have no idea of the welfare of their families. The government is imposing its propaganda upon the students. Chinese officials have told students that “tuition for their period of study is free, and so are food and living costs.”

Former detainees report round-the-clock surveillance and the persistent threat of abuse. To leave the camps, they must renounce their Islamic beliefs and pledge their loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party. Individuals who fail the program will continue to stay in camp until they renounce their “extreme” beliefs.



The argument of extremism is invalid; it is also hypocritical, considering the Chinese government is forcing its extreme beliefs of Communism onto Muslim Uighurs. U.K. Ambassador Karen Pierce said, “We call on the Chinese government to uphold its national laws and international obligations and commitments to respect human rights, including freedom of religion or belief, in Xinjiang and across China.”

It would be in China’s best interest to satisfy the fundamental rights of all of its people, regardless of ideological preference.

MinnPost welcomes original letters from readers on current topics of general interest. Interested in joining the conversation? Submit your letter to the editor. The choice of letters for publication is at the discretion of MinnPost editors; they will not be able to respond to individual inquiries about letters.