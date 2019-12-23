It’s time for Minnesota to follow Minneapolis’ Green To Go model

How many times do Minnesotans go out to eat per week? If your answer was one or greater, and one of your go-to restaurants continues to use polystyrene and other No. 6 plastics, your to-go containers could be contaminating other recyclables in your bin.

Fortunately, since the 2015 Green To Go bill was passed in Minneapolis, more sustainable alternatives have gained prevalence. PLA (polylactic acid), which uses cornstarch to line containers, and Bagasse, which is molded out of plant fibers, are just a couple of examples of these alternatives.



In an effort to be proactive and reduce the costs to our small businesses, Ward 2 City Council member Cam Gordon, a strong proponent of the Minneapolis Green To Go bill passed in 2015, proposed that restaurants that are concerned with managing the costs of eco-friendly alternatives join the City’s Small Business Team. This organization would coordinate bulk orders for multiple small businesses, which could greatly reduce the saturation of styrofoam in the market, thereby lowering the costs borne by business owners.

It is critical that any legislative action that is proposed is a statewide initiative. Having a ban in the Twin Cities is an important first step because it signifies that the most populous parts of the state are strongly supportive of protecting our ecosystems. If this momentum continues to spread throughout the state, Land o’ Lakes and Hormel would have to follow suit. This is a major concern of small business owners and supporters of a polystyrene ban alike, because these companies are still allowed to saturate the market with their expansive use of No. 6 plastics.

The City of Lakes took legislative action nearly 5 years ago and the time has come for the Land of 10,000 Lakes to follow suit.