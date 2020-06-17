Approve Line 3 and put people to work

It is no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken an economic toll on employment rates, and people are desperate to get back to work.

In a recent Minnpost article, PUC Commissioner Joseph Sullivan recently talked about how Minnesota needs to start taking advantage of utilities projects that can put people to work. Well, I can think of one project that could kickstart what this commissioner is talking about: The Line 3 Replacement Project.

Not only is it the most studied pipeline project in the history of Minnesota, it has been approved by the PUC multiple times. The only reason construction hasn’t started yet is because Minnesota regulatory departments have decided to play politics instead of doing what is best for Minnesota.

Line 3 will provide a safe and reliable source of petroleum to our state as it has for many years. We need the oil. The fact of the matter is that even if we go 100% green in the next 25 or even 50 years we will still need oil to get there.

It is time the state buckles down and stops playing games. They need to approve the Line 3 Replacement Project and put our laborers to work. This project will in fact put thousands to work and support families and communities all over northern Minnesota, without requiring a cent of tax dollars. Now is the time to get started on this project.

