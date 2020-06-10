We may not have a national leader, but we have one in Minnesota

I sure wish we had a national leader. But I am overjoyed that we, in Minnesota, have Gov. Tim Walz. We could have Walz and a president, but we Minnesotans will make do. I am appalled by Washington.

Instead of leading the nation, as a result of “the president’s own seeming disinterest in delivering a message of unity” (MPR news, June 1), “Trump continued using a series of inflammatory tweets and delivering partisan attacks during a time of national crisis” (KSTP News, June 2).

“Trump has told advisers he worries about his safety,” according to channel 5, KSTP Minneapolis (June 1).

Yet, in speaking to the governors, he said, “Most of you are weak,” and he told the governors they were making themselves “look like fools.” He suggests that “You’ve got to arrest people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years” (MPR news, June 1).

So why is he himself worried about his own safety? Are HIS security forces “weak fools”? I’m confused.

Let it be known: MY governor is NOT weak nor a fool. MY governor is a leader.

MinnPost welcomes original letters from readers on current topics of general interest. Interested in joining the conversation? Submit your letter to the editor. The choice of letters for publication is at the discretion of MinnPost editors; they will not be able to respond to individual inquiries about letters.