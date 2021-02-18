Hats off to health care distributors

I became an ER technician to help save lives. Daily, we work to support nurses and doctors in the ER, helping with everything from administrative tasks to significant medical operations, like checking vitals, stitching wounds, and giving an IV. The role of ER technicians has been critical during the COVID-19 pandemic — and incredibly challenging. Like nurses and doctors, we have worked 12 hour days, or longer, in full PPE, treating some of the sickest patients I have ever seen.

This virus has taken too many lives, and it has shaken our health care providers to the core. I hope that, with the vaccine, COVID-19 will soon be behind us.

As frontline workers, my colleagues and I were able to receive both vaccines. And I am extremely grateful and relieved. Having the vaccine not only protects me from the virus, but it will help to protect my patients too. I commend the manufacturers and distributors who are working relentlessly to make sure the vaccine is available to the population.

These same health care supply chain entities that have been producing and delivering the vaccine have been working since the start of the pandemic to make sure hospitals and medical staff have the proper medications and supplies they needed to treat patients. This was amid massive strains and demands on the entire health care system.

Health care distributors have adapted to ensure manufacturers’ products reached the hardest hit areas and the most vulnerable patients. They are showing this exact same commitment to get the vaccine distributed nationwide.

As the vaccination rollout to the rest of the population begins to accelerate, we need to ensure distributors have a seat at the table. Manufacturers will produce doses and the frontline workers will administer them to you, but distributors will be able to most efficiently bring them where they are needed.

