Betsy Wergin claims Enbridge Line 3 is safe and needed (“Line 3: The time for delays and obstruction is over”). It is neither.

Enbridge lines leaked at least 66,010 barrels of oil in five Minnesota communities. The tar sands oil is toxic and specialized technology that will periodically fail. The future market for oil is shrinking.

We don’t need Line 3.

