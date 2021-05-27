Keep pressing for common-sense gun safety bills

Another legislative session is over and nothing has been done to pass common-sense gun safety bills.

Those of us who are extremely concerned with gun violence have pushed for background checks for all gun sales, red flag laws, etc. The Minnesota House has passed common-sense bills for these laws, but the Republican-controlled Senate has refused to even debate the issue.

I believe it is now time, in the June special session, to make a bold push for background checks for all gun sales, red flag laws, etc. Even if the Senate blocks them, it would show the public, who are 80-90% in favor of background checks, how the Republican-controlled Senate is out of touch with Minnesota voters. The voters should decide and could as early as 2022. Just the threat of this should make the Senate ponder and reflect their position. The Senate and all of us may actually learn something in the process.

