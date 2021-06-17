PSEO: Too few high school students know about it

I am writing to inform MinnPost readers about how Minnesota’s PSEO program has benefited me and how it can help high-schoolers across the state. I am a full-time PSEO student who will be a senior in the fall. PSEO stands for Post Secondary Enrollment Options and it allows 10th, 11th, and 12th graders to take college classes for high school and college credit at little to no cost. Free college is something all students should know about, but most students and parents I talk to don’t know about the program.

My experience with the program has been thoroughly positive since I started in 10th grade attending Century College and more recently as a high school junior in the University of Minnesota’s PSEO program. PSEO has provided me with unparalleled academic advancement as I have had the freedom to take more interesting and beneficial college classes that my high school didn’t offer. Furthermore, the free college credits I have earned will count toward my college degree and greatly reduce my student debt by possibly allowing me to graduate early.

The financial benefits of virtually free college and the academic advancement of learning in a college environment should make PSEO a prime consideration for any Minnesota high-schooler. I hope that sharing how PSEO has benefited me will prompt more students and parents to look into the program with great resources at the Minnesota Department of Education’s website. PeopleforPSEO.org also has great information, events, and resources to help those interested in transforming their education.