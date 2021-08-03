A trail around Cedar Lake would add another jewel to our great park system

Regarding the Community Voices commentary “Parks for all? Minneapolis should do better along Cedar Lake,” by Andrew Tilman:

The public property encroachment is a well-kept secret. I actually lifeguarded at Cedar Lake for many years and nobody ever mentioned it.

I lived in suburban Seattle, where a similar issue happened with an abandoned rail right of way along a lake. The adjacent property owners thought they owned the adjacent land between their lakeshore houses and the shoreline, but it was clearly owned by the county. Nonetheless, the homeowners took the county to court, which delayed installing a paved trail along the lake for years.

Having a trail all the way around Cedar Lake would add another jewel to an already great park system.

