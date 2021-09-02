Biden was right to end the war in Afghanistan

In response to Martha Bordwell’s Community Voices essay, “Disillusioned by Biden — and willing to hold his feet to the fire,” we must support President Joe Biden at this awful time in Afghanistan. We should never have invaded that country, and once there, we should have pulled out promptly, at least after 10 years. No time was a good time and would have resulted in the same devastation.

Certainly Donald Trump would have faced the same issues, and I praise Biden for taking this action and all the blame. I agonize over the fate of women and children, but that is their society. We cannot make them into Westerners; only they can do that. Hopefully the Taliban have learned something over the last two decades, and now they are faced with running a country and dealing with ISIS, their sworn enemies.

We were never going to win in Afghanistan, just as we were never going to win in Vietnam. The people have to create a government for their own society. We can support and help, but we cannot make it happen. Biden is right to end our invasion.

