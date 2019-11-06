Suburban results: Frethem elected to Ramsey County Commission; Bloomington goes for Busse — and beer

St. Paul was not the only city in the Twin Cities region with an election Tuesday. In a special election to fill the vacant District 1 seat on Ramsey County’s Board of Commissioners, voters elected Nicole Frethem, a state Department of Human Services supervisor, over former Republican Rep. Randy Jessup. Frethem received about 52 percent of the vote, while Jessup garnered about 47 percent.

Frethem will take office immediately, and will have to contend with a controversial plan to redevelop the former Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant (TCAAP), a 427-acre property in Arden Hills. Former commissioner Blake Huffman had served the district — which includes Arden Hills, Gem Lake, North Oaks, Shoreview, Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township, as well as portions of Mounds View and Spring Lake Park — before resigning over the summer.

With the District 1 seat up for election in 2020, Frethem said in a video on Facebook that she’s likely to run again for a full term next year.

Meanwhile, voters in eastern Anoka County narrowed a field of six candidates for District 6 county commissioner to the top two vote-getters in a special primary election Tuesday: Lino Lakes Mayor Jeff Reinert and former Spring Lake Park Mayor Cindy Hansen. Rhonda Sivarajah has held the District 6 seat — representing Linwood Township, Columbus, Lino Lakes, Lexington, Circle Pines, Centerville, as well as portions of Blaine — since 2003, but she resigned from the board earlier this year to take the job of county administrator. The general election will take place in February 2020.



Seven suburbs across Hennepin and Ramsey counties also had mayoral elections Tuesday. In Bloomington, for example, voters elected Tim Busse, a communications consultant and current City Council member to succeed Mayor Gene Winstead, who is stepping down after two decades at the helm.

Also in Bloomington, residents agreed to lift a decades-old prohibition on breweries and distilleries by a landslide vote — about 77 to 23 percent. Currently, the city’s charter only allows on-sale beer and liquor in hotels, restaurants and venues.

For the results of other contests, see MinnPost’s Election Results Dashboard.