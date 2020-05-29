What we know about the events surrounding George Floyd’s death and its aftermath: a timeline

A memorial to George Floyd set up near where he was arrested.

Before the sun had set on Memorial Day, Minneapolis Police officers responded to a call in South Minneapolis. Soon after, a man identified as George Floyd was dead.

In the hours and days since, the Twin Cities has seen mass protests over the Minneapolis Police Department’s role in Floyd’s death, as well as violence and looting in different neighborhoods in both Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Here’s what we know about what happened Monday night, and what followed.

Monday night

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Memorial Day, an employee at Cup Foods, a convenience store at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in South Minneapolis, called police alleging a man had tried to use a counterfeit $20 bill.

Two Minneapolis Police officers arrived on the scene and identified a man in a car parked near the store as matching the suspect’s description, according to the Star Tribune.

More police arrive. Surveillance video from a restaurant obtained by the Washington Post shows police pulling George Floyd, handcuffed, out of a car parked across from Cup Foods and walking him over to the side of a building.

Video taken by a bystander, now seen around the world, shows a police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for approximately five minutes as he struggles, telling officers he can’t breathe. Three other police officers stand by. Bystanders plead for police to let up on Floyd, who eventually goes limp.

Minneapolis Fire personnel arrived to find Floyd had been loaded into an ambulance by HCMC medics, according to a Fire Department report. An off-duty firefighter who witnessed the end of Floyd’s struggle with police had seen him go from struggling to unresponsive. Members of the fire crew got into the ambulance and found Floyd without a pulse. Attempts to revive him failed and he was pronounced dead at HCMC at 9:25 p.m., according to a Hennepin County Medical Examiner report that listed his cause of death as under investigation. Floyd was 46 years old.

Early Tuesday morning, MPD announced in a press release that a man had died after a “medical incident during [a] police interaction.”

The press release alleged Floyd had physically resisted officers – something later called into question based on a nearby restaurant’s surveillance footage. “Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress,” the press release said, making no mention of the police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck.

MPD announced the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension would investigate the incident. In a subsequent press release, the department announced the FBI would also investigate.

Later, the Star Tribune’s Libor Jany reported that MPD walked back some of its earlier statements about the incident, saying they were based on preliminary information.

Tuesday morning

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo held a press conference responding to Floyd’s death early Tuesday morning.

At that gathering, Frey condemned the police officers’ actions. “For five minutes, we watched as a white officer pressed his knee into the neck of a black man. For five minutes,” Frey said. “When you hear someone calling for help you are supposed to help. This officer failed in the most basic human sense.”

Initially, the officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave pending investigation, which is standard procedure for the department.

Later Tuesday, the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis said the union would provide full support to the officers involved and urged a measured response.

“Now is not the time [to] rush to judgment and immediately condemn our officers,” the union’s statement said. “An in-depth investigation is underway. Our officers are fully cooperating. We must review all video. We must wait for the medical examiner’s report.”

Around 9 that morning, attorney Benjamin Crump identified the man who died in police custody as George Floyd. Crump was retained to represent Floyd’s family.

Floyd, a resident of St. Louis Park, had worked as a bouncer at Conga Latin Bistro in Northeast Minneapolis before he was laid off due to the shutdown of the club and dining space during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MPR reported patrons of Conga remembered Floyd as a helpful and friendly presence at the restaurant and club, and its owner called him a friend in an emotional remembrance posted to Facebook.

Tuesday afternoon

Later on Tuesday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman’s office issued a statement promising an expedited review of evidence presented in investigations of Floyd’s death by the BCA and the FBI.

Then, in a move unprecedented in Minneapolis for its swiftness, Frey announced the firing of all four officers who had been on the scene when Floyd died. At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Arrandondo said he made the decision that the officers would be terminated after reviewing evidence.

As more details about Floyd’s death come out, protesters begin to gather at the site where he had been pinned down by the police, many carrying signs that say “Black Lives Matter,” “Stop Killing Black People,” and “I Can’t Breathe.”

Thousands gathered, with a peaceful protest marching from Cup Foods to the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct Headquarters on Minnehaha Avenue near Lake Street. But as the evening wore on, tension escalated. The MPD’s Third Precinct headquarters was damaged, and at around 8 p.m., police began firing chemical agents and rubber bullets at protesters, some of whom had allegedly thrown water bottles at the police. Later, as rain set in, most protesters dispersed, per MPR’s Jon Collins.

Wednesday

On Wednesday, Minneapolis released the names of the four officers involved in the incident: Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng.

Chauvin, the officer identified as having his knee on Floyd’s neck, had been with the police department for 19 years, and had been involved in several officer-involved shootings, the Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix reported. Thao, who went through the police academy in 2009, was laid off and re-joined MPD in 2012, and was sued for use of force in 2017. The case was settled out of court for $25,000.

Kueng was hired in 2017 and Lane in 2019, according to news reports.

Frey held a midday press conference where he urged Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to file charges against the officer who pinned Floyd to the ground, noting that the officer’s action wasn’t a split-second decision but many seconds over which the officer kept restraining Floyd.

“We watched for five whole, excruciating minutes as a white officer firmly pressed his knee into the neck of an unarmed, handcuffed black man,” Frey said, adding that he had not seen any evidence that the use of force had been justified. “If you had done it, or I had done it, we would be behind bars right now,” he said.

Officials said the tactics used by the officer were not sanctioned by MPD.

In response to Frey’s comments, Freeman’s office issued another statement saying it was working to “expeditiously gather and review all of the evidence in the tragic death of Mr. George Floyd.”

Frey said he defended people’s right to protest, but also said he supported MPD’s response the night prior, arguing it had become a matter of public safety. He said cars and buildings broken into had live guns and ammo in them.

Then, in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Tim Walz said the video capturing the events leading to Floyd’s death left him “shocked and horrified.” Walz stopped short of calling for charges for Chauvin, saying he didn’t want to bias an investigation or “jeopardize a fair journey towards justice.”

Wednesday evening

Later on Wednesday, protesters again gathered at Cup Foods to march to the MPD’s Third Precinct headquarters on Minnehaha Avenue. As the night went on, tensions between protestors and police again erupted. Police attacked protesters with tear gas, rubber bullets and flash-bangs.

Later, the windows of businesses in the vicinity of Lake and Minnehaha — and some elsewhere — were broken. Some stores were looted, including Target, and several structures, including an AutoZone, Wendy’s and an apartment building, were set ablaze.

One man was killed when the owner of a pawn shop shot him, believing him to be burglarizing his business, the Star Tribune reported, and confrontations between police and protesters continued into the morning.

Thursday morning

Following the previous night’s fires and looting, Frey requested that the governor call out the National Guard.

City officials also held a press conference at which Frey acknowledged the black community’s pain and asked the city’s residents to help restore peace. “In the coming days we will have an all out effort to restore peace and security in our city,” he said.

Minneapolis City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins called for peace and for the declaration of a state of emergency, calling racism a public health issue.

Thursday afternoon

Protesters soon began to gather once again in both St. Paul and Minneapolis, and sporadic looting was reported in St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood.

Also Thursday afternoon, Walz signed an executive order calling a state of peacetime emergency in Minneapolis and St. Paul. He also activated the Minnesota National Guard to “assist in public safety efforts for the next several days,” according to a press release.

Officials from the FBI, BCA and Hennepin County Attorney’s office also held a press conference in Minneapolis pledging a robust criminal investigation into Floyd’s death. After a lengthy delay, U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Erica MacDonald showed up to say she had nothing to announce, though shd did note that U.S. Attorney General William Barr and President Donald Trump were aware of the case.

At the same time, protesters began to gather in several groups across Minneapolis and St. Paul, including Downtown and South Minneapolis and St. Paul’s Midway. While most protested peacefully, tension escalated again as police responded with less-than-lethal measures such as rubber bullets, tear gas and pepper spray.

The Minnesota National Guard ultimately deployed 500 soldiers to Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Around 10 p.m., a group of people gained access to the Minneapolis Police’s Third Precinct headquarters and set it ablaze. Frey had previously ordered the building evacuated, and hundreds of other buildings were burned, damaged or looted throughout the Twin Cities over the course of the night.

Then, just before midnight, Trump sent a pair of tweets criticizing Frey and pledging military support to Walz. He also threatened looters with violence.

Twitter put a note on the second message from the president, noting that it violated the platform’s policy against glorifying violence. The company noted that it was leaving the message up due to public interest.

Friday morning

At 1:30 a.m., Frey held another press conference, once again acknowledging people’s anger over Floyd’s death. But he also deemed the looting and destruction “unacceptable,” and called on the city for peace.

Asked by a reporter for a response to Trump’s tweets, Frey said, “Weakness is refusing to take responsibility for your own actions. Weakness is pointing your finger at somebody else during a time of crisis. Donald Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis.”

Walz held a press conference mid-morning with members of his administration and the National Guard to discuss response to protests. He acknowledged the pain black Minnesotans are feeling but called for the restoration of order in the Twin Cities amid the destruction that came in protests’ wake this week.

“Minnesotans, your pain is real. The chapter that’s been written this week is one of our darkest chapters,” he said, adding that Minnesota can hope that the incident passes by or it can look in the mirror at the state’s disparities, among the worst in the country.

Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen expressed concern over a lack of clarity in what the Guard’s mission was supposed to be after it was called upon Thursday night, appearing to suggest a lack of direction from local leaders.

The Guard does not have the authority to deploy on its own, he said, instead relying on local governments.

Among several missions, the guard, at the request of Frey, helped clear the area around Lake Street and regain control of the Third Precinct after midnight.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said arrests were made using a “very limited and very structured and extremely disciplined approach” after warnings for those who did not leave the area, which he said sent most home.

“No one could have heard Mr. Floyd’s voice in the chaos of the screaming and the fires at 1 o’clock in the morning on Lake Street,” he said. “My job is to make sure tonight that the community is safe and that our team is ready and prepared to keep it safe.”

After the news conference seemed to have ended, Harrington announced that Chauvin, the police officer seen with his knee on Floyd’s neck in the video, had been arrested. Later, Hennepin County Attorney Freeman specified that Chauvin was charged with third degree murder and manslaughter. No further details on the charges were immediately available.

