Four takeaways from Ellison’s decision to prosecute the three other ex-MPD officers, add 2nd-degree murder charge against Chauvin

On Wednesday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison added a second-degree murder charge to the counts against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd, who died after Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes. Ellison also charged the three other officers at the scene when Floyd died. Here is a look at what we learned from Ellison’s remarks about the case, and from Gov. Tim Walz, who also spoke to reporters after the charges against the officers became public.
1. Ellison moved quickly, but he also wants to manage expectations
The decision to add charges against former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin to include second-degree murder — and to charge the three other officers who stood by as George Floyd died — came just two days after Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison took over the case.
“I believe the evidence available to us now supports the stronger charge of second-degree murder,” for Chauvin, Ellison said Wednesday afternoon. At his side was Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, whose office is assisting in the prosecution.
The initial charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter against Chauvin were always subject to be amended, but there was a desire to charge him quickly, and the initial charges were enough to arrest and jail him pending further investigation.
The other three officers — J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas K. Lane — now all face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. All were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department the day after Floyd’s death, but only Chavin had faced charges before Wednesday. Because they are charged with aiding and abetting a felony, the three other officers face the same maximum penalties as for the underlying crime: up to 40 years in prison.
The three were taken into custody on Wednesday and are being held at the Hennepin County jail.
Ellison warned that he will be quiet about the building of the case going forward and wouldn’t comment on the investigation or the evidence. “Our job is to seek justice and to get a conviction, not to make statements in the press. We’ll do our talking in court.”
He also said building the case could take months. “I don’t know how many. But it is better that we have a solid case — fully investigated, researched — before we go to trial than to rush it,” he said.
Ellison also warned that getting a conviction against police officers is difficult, noting that Freeman is the only county attorney in the state to have won a murder conviction, that of Mohamed Noor for killing Justine Damond.
2. Ellison didn’t believe the evidence supported a first-degree murder charge for Chauvin
Ellison acknowledged that some have called on him to charge Chauvin with first-degree murder.
To win a conviction for first-degree murder in Minnesota, however, Ellison would have to prove premeditation and deliberation. For the new charge of second-degree murder, he has to prove that the killing was unintentional in the course of committing a felony.
“I pledge and I promise to hold everyone accountable for the behavior that we can prove in a court. If I don’t charge it, it means we did not have the facts to do that,” Ellison said, adding: “I did not allow public pressure to impact our decision-making process.”
But he acknowledges suspicion and a lack of trust because “our country has underprosecuted these matters, in Minnesota and throughout the country. The (lack of) trust is a result of historically not holding people who are public guardians accountable for their behavior in situations where we should have.
“But we can’t control the past. All we can do is take the case in front of us and do our good-faith best to bring justice to this situation, and we will.”
3. Floyd’s family supports Ellison’s charging decisions
George Floyd’s family, their attorney and the Rev. Al Sharpton all applauded the new criminal charges at a press conference Wednesday and said they would use Floyd’s funeral Thursday to call for federal legislation to reform policing and the criminal justice system.
Invoking the 1964 Civil Rights Act as well as other landmark laws, Sharpton and Attorney Benjamin Crump called for sustained advocacy. Floyd’s killing was so egregious, they said, it has galvanized Americans to demand changes in unprecedented numbers.
“We believe this is the tipping point in America where we finally address … the fact that there are two justice systems in America: One for black America, and one for white America,” Crump said.
Crump said Floyd’s family prefers first-degree murder charges against Chauvin, but celebrated Ellison’s move to bring more severe charges as a positive step. “I’m just thankful they arrested him,” said Quincy Mason Floyd, George Floyd’s son.
Floyd’s funeral is set for 1 p.m. Thursday at North Central University in Minneapolis, where Sharpton will deliver the eulogy. Sharpton told reporters they would focus on the “human side of who Floyd was,” as well as “challenge this country” to start a movement for sweeping changes to law enforcement and policing.
“Otherwise they will say we had nice rallies, some of us went to jail, some of us did other things, but nothing changed,” Sharpton said. “It’s not about piecemeal policy here.”
4. Walz called Ellison’s decision a ‘meaningful step toward justice for George Floyd’
Walz, first lady Gwen Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan visited the area at 38th and Chicago in south Minneapolis where George Floyd died and placed flowers on the memorial that has sprung up at the site. Walz also met and apologized personally to the CNN reporter who was arrested near the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct headquarters last week.
In a statement afterward, Walz called Floyd’s death “the symptom of a disease.”
“We will not wake up one day and have the disease of systemic racism cured for us,” he said. “This is on each of us to solve together, and we have hard work ahead. We owe that much to George Floyd, and we owe that much to each other.”
He also expressed support for the additional charges filed by Ellison and Freeman. “The charges announced by Attorney General Keith Ellison today are a meaningful step toward justice for George Floyd. But we must also recognize that the anguish driving protests around the world is about more than one tragic incident.”
Also on Wednesday, Walz extended a shortened-curfew for the Twin Cities for two more nights. “Conditions have improved, but threats to public safety remain,” the order states. “Since May 29, 2020, when I first issued a nighttime curfew, hundreds of individuals have been arrested. Credible threats of arson and other violence remain. Some individuals have used vehicles to ram law enforcement and National Guard vehicles.”
Walz noted that law enforcement has recovered weapons in several recent arrests, and that officers are tracking increased reports of incendiary devices. Because much of the destruction and violence has taken place under the cover of darkness, Walz said, “We must continue a temporary nighttime curfew in coordination with the Cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul.”
Having been a defense attorney, Ellison is aware of the tactics that defense attorneys might use.
As a prosecutor, he realizes he has to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
He is the right person for this job.
Ellison said all the right things yesterday: It’s not easy to get convictions in police brutality cases. He told CNN that the cops would have outstanding lawyers and the court case will be a battle.
I wrote a book about a similar case, Verdict on Trial, about the death of a black motorcyclist in Miami in 1980 at the hands of police. In that case, Janet Reno bowed to public pressure and upped the charges against one officer to second-degree. A juror after the acquittals said that the second-degree charge insulted the jurors’ intelligence. In another Florida case, the death of teenager Trayvon Martin, the prosecutors bowed to public pressure and upped the charges to second-degree murder. The jury didn’t buy it and acquitted Zimmerman.
Another note: This trial is going to have warring autopsies, which will be weird. Baden, 85 years old, did an “independent autopsy,” the press reports: In fact, he’s one of those “expert witnesses” who invariably contradicts the official medical examiner. He does this time after time, the latest being in the death of perv billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. And about all those drugs in Floyd’s system: The defense is going to make this a major factor during the trial. Whether that will impact the jury we’ll have to see.
The main thing here is what Obama said yesterday: We have to reform the system, not in demonstrations, not in a trial, but at the local level, one municipality at a time. It’s time that unarmed black men stop dying at the hands of police.
My takeaway is that the charging decision cannot be in the hands of the district attorney who works with the police department. It is a hopeless conflict of interest.
609.19 MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE.
§Subdivision 1.Intentional murder; drive-by shootings.
Whoever does either of the following is guilty of murder in the second degree and may be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than 40 years:
(1) causes the death of a human being with intent to effect the death of that person or another, but without premeditation; or
(2) causes the death of a human being while committing or attempting to commit a drive-by shooting in violation of section 609.66, subdivision 1e, under circumstances other than those described in section 609.185, paragraph (a), clause (3).
Subd. 2.Unintentional murders.
Whoever does either of the following is guilty of unintentional murder in the second degree and may be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than 40 years:
(1) causes the death of a human being, without intent to effect the death of any person, while committing or attempting to commit a felony offense other than criminal sexual conduct in the first or second degree with force or violence or a drive-by shooting; or
(2) causes the death of a human being without intent to effect the death of any person, while intentionally inflicting or attempting to inflict bodily harm upon the victim, when the perpetrator is restrained under an order for protection and the victim is a person designated to receive protection under the order. As used in this clause, “order for protection” includes an order for protection issued under chapter 518B; a harassment restraining order issued under section 609.748; a court order setting conditions of pretrial release or conditions of a criminal sentence or juvenile court disposition; a restraining order issued in a marriage dissolution action; and any order issued by a court of another state or of the United States that is similar to any of these orders.
Well, it was not a drive by shooting and Floyd did not have a protective order so, it would seem Ellison has decided to go the unintentional murder while committing a felony route.
I believe the potential civil rights violation charge against Chauvin is a felony and that may be how the pieces fit together.
Ellison has said good things about the US Atty. A Trump & Pawlenty appointee. He said, if left alone, he is confident she will do her job.
I have just read the amended complaint, and the specific statute charged is 609.19, Subdivision 2, Paragraph 1, which ends up being this:
Subd. 2.Unintentional murders.
(1) causes the death of a human being, without intent to effect the death of any person, while committing or attempting to commit a felony offense other than criminal sexual conduct in the first or second degree with force or violence or a drive-by shooting……
Comment: As always, the prosecution must, beyond a reasonable doubt, prove and convince all 12 jurors of the “elements of the charged offense”, which in this case will be:
– That the charged act was a proximate cause of Floyd’s death
– That Floyd was a human being
– That there was no intent on Chauvin’s part to cause Floyd’s death
– That Chauvin was committing (or attempting to commit) a felony level offense (likely aggravated – 3rd degree- assault).
However, since the amended complaint (charging sheet) as of today still appears to contain BOTH the Murder 2 and Murder 3 charges, as well as the 2nd degree manslaughter charge initially charged, it would appear that a jury could acquit on Murder 2 while still finding guilt on Murder 3.
Finally, it would be very helpful if somebody (press, politicians, pundits) would go out of their way to explicitly inform folks that in Minnesota, no prosecutor (be it a County Attorney or the Attorney General) can charge a person with a crime the sentence for which is Life in Prison, such as 1st DEGREE MURDER. This can only be charged under an indictment issued by a Grand Jury. That is 16 – 23 Hennepin County regular folks brought together to hear a presentment from the prosecutor in which only the prosecution side make their case, and they try to convince the MAJORITY of these 16 – 23 folks that the suspect did fulfill the ‘elements of the offense’ of 1st Degree Murder. If the MAJORITY so votes, they issue an Indictment, and the process follows to trial.
It is always in the case in Minnesota, even in the most heinous of murder crimes, where the party is originally arrested and charged with Murder 2, and in some to many cases, that is upgraded to Murder 1 days, weeks or months later.
…….But it has long been said that a good prosecutor can get a Grand Jury to indict a ham sandwich…..but be careful what you wish for.
For those calling for Murder 1, it is helpful to remember the all important ‘elements of the offense’ for that crime. Specifically, as follows:
609.185 MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE.
(a) Whoever does any of the following is guilty of murder in the first degree and shall be sentenced to imprisonment for life:
(1) causes the death of a human being with premeditation and with intent to effect the death of the person or of another;
The key words in the above are “premeditation” and “intent to effect (cause – my word) the death”.
Can/could it be proven that Chauvin INTENDED for Floyd to die?
Can/could it be proven that he thought about or planned the above INTENT in advance of his actions? That is what premeditation means in these cases.
Final caution here, and this is 100% my opinion: Perhaps nothing could be a worse outcome in this matter than for the prosecution to have set too high a bar for themselves (e.g. charge too high) and then fail to get a conviction. Just imagine the public outrage at “the system”…..and it should not take too much imagination. Just look up the 1992 L.A. riots after the acquittal of the LAPD cops in the Rodney King case.
I think the concept and phrase: “Takeaways” should be banned from journalism. Just report the story.
This column is commentary (editorializing), not reportage.
Nothing unexpected or out of line on the part of Ellison and the prosecution. Good that Freeman and his staff have not been pushed out of the actual work room; Ellison is not an experienced prosecutor.