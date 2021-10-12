MinnPost Picks: on ‘Adult Swim’, centering Indigenous women’s voices, and horror for people who don’t like horror

Adult Swim: How an Animation Experiment Conquered Late-Night TV, New York Times

Sarah Bahr has edited an oral history on the 20th anniversary of Cartoon Network’s late-night line-up for adults. The network that now brings you the Emmy-winning “Rick and Morty” had a catalog of old cartoons, but not enough money for original programming for its sizable adult audience. In 1994, the network recycled the 1960s superhero Space Ghost as a Letterman-esque talk show host. Over the next seven years the network added shows like “Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law” and “Aqua Teen Hunger Force,” and the late-night block was officially branded and launched in 2001.

—Corey Anderson, creative director

Grace Lynch hosts a climate podcast called “As She Rises,” attempting to center the voices of Indigenous women and other women of color, and to use poetry to bring listeners to the various communities where these women work. This article describes the approach the show takes, and some of the places that have been featured.

—Jonathan Stegall, user-experience engineer

Midnight Mass, Netflix

Mike Flanagan, writer and creator of “Haunting of Hill House” and its follow-up “Haunting of Bly Manor,” offers an addictive entry to this spooky season with his latest limited horror series. It follows the return of Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford, otherwise known as “Friday Night Lights” QB1 Matt Saracen) to his hometown of Crockett, an isolated island village only accessible via ferry, after a stint in prison. The town seems much the same as it was when he left, except for the appearance of the mysterious young Father Paul (Hamish Linklater), who proves himself capable of performing life-altering miracles. But at what cost? Less a gorefest than a fascinating examination of grief, community support and guilt — something I’m sure the Catholics among us are familiar with — this is a horror series for those who don’t typically enjoy horror.

—Isabel Moran, intern

This fall, I’ve really been enjoying the Sh*t She Read, or SSR, podcast. Fellow millennials may remember SSR as an elementary school acronym for “sustained silent reading.” Relatedly, this podcast revisits kid lit classics from an adult standpoint. It’s not always kind in its re-evaluation of iconic characters — apparently I didn’t pick up on Harriet the Spy being a real jerk the first, second or third time I read the book as a kid (but she sure made it seem cool to carry around a notebook). This episode on Betsy-Tacy, one of my childhood favorites that — BONUS — is set in the fictional town of Deep Valley, Minnesota, a.k.a. Mankato, is a good introduction.

—Greta Kaul, data reporter