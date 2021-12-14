MinnPost Picks: on Atlanta’s zoning code update, the Māori language and why Texas needs Hank Hill

Minneapolis was one of the first cities to renovate dated zoning and planning codes to increase density and, it hoped, make housing more affordable and equitable. As cities across the U.S. took up the issue, some are getting a lot more pushback than Minneapolis did with its 2040 plan. This Bloomberg/City Lab article by Brentin Mock shows how a wealthy neighborhood of Atlanta is threatening secession to keep out apartments — and some suggest, people of color and poorer people.

—Peter Callaghan, state government reporter

A Māori radio station in New Zealand built tech for speech recognition and speech-to-text for te reo Māori, and then found itself grappling with what it means to maintain sovereignty over the data it had gathered for decades when western corporations wanted access to it.

—Jonathan Stegall, user experience engineer

Animated sitcom “King of the Hill” centered around Hank Hill, a propane salesman in the fictional suburb of Arlen, Texas. Hank was a simple man. He liked beer, his family and he lamented the way the world was changing around him. Except he wasn’t so simple, which was the whole allure of the show. In Texas Monthly, Sean O’Neal explores the complexities of Hank Hill and asks whether a character like him could convincingly exist today. (Also, here’s some related, unrelated Hank Hill content you might enjoy.)

—Greta Kaul, data reporter

This article helped me realize something that I hadn’t given much thought to before: how little understood the sense of smell is. Starting from the seat of perfumery in France, Scott Sayare takes you on a tour of all things scented, from the fine (Chanel No. 5) to the everyday (Tide laundry detergent, which originally smelled like roses and now smells like nothing natural). At the heart of Sayare’s inquiry is a question: can the creation of scents be rationalized?

—Tom Nehil, news editor