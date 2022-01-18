MinnPost Picks: on not deliberately getting omicron, space travel and ‘Screw It, We’re Just Gonna Talk About the Beatles’

I’ve been hearing this a lot — mostly from millennials but I won’t judge … Since everyone is going to become infected, maybe I should just get it over with and get sick now rather than later when it might interfere more with work and play. It seems like a bad idea to me but this article by Sandee LaMotte at CNN lays out the reasons why.

—Peter Callaghan, state government reporter

In this great essay, Physicist Chanda Prescod-Weinstein explores the different possibilities of what it could mean for humans to be connected to both Earth and space.

—Jonathan Stegall, user-experience engineer

As a big Beatles fan, I’ve really been enjoying this podcast, which breaks down the band’s career one album at a time, starting with “Please Please Me.” As a millennial, Beatles songs like “Norwegian Wood” and “Let it Be” have been standards for my entire life, so they kind of feel like they’ve just always been. Of course they haven’t, and this podcast is a look into the creative process of the people who made them, and is full of fun factoids to boot. It’s been a great excuse to re-listen to the Beatles’ catalog from start to finish.

—Greta Kaul, data reporter

From the beginning to the end of each episode, the cinematography on HBO’s Euphoria is absolutely incredible. The show follows high school student and drug addict Rue (played by Zendaya) and her friends, who each have their own problems handling drugs, alcohol, family and mental health issues. The show explores intricate storylines that go well beyond the typical high school drama, playing out issues like addiction in young teens and one character’s experience transitioning gender. In the first two episodes of the second season, a series of flashbacks expose the family histories that have led some of these kids to who they are today. The plotline is dark, the costume design is disturbingly beautiful, and the acting is top-notch. I can’t wait for the rest of this season.

—Ashley Hackett, Washington D.C. correspondent